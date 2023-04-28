Annual Irish retail sales volumes rose at the fastest pace in over a year last month, jumping 8.6% on a surge in car sales, Central Statistics Office data showed on Friday.

When a 30.7% year-on-year increase in motor trades was excluded, retail sales rose by 0.3% month-on-month compared with a headline monthly increase of 2% and were just 0.6% higher than March 2022.

With inflation running at around 7% last month, the value of retail sales were 1.8% higher in March than in February and 14.9% higher year-on-year. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)