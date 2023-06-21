Airbus is putting the finishing touches to a deal with Mexican ultra-low-cost carrier Viva Aerobus for 90 narrowbody jets, but the transaction will fall outside the Paris Airshow, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The two sides have been in talks coinciding with the world's largest air show, with estimates of the volume ranging between 60 and three-digits, but are converging on a deal for some 90 jets likely to be announced later this month, they said.

Airbus declined comment. Viva Aerobus was not immediately available. The airline said this week it still had an existing Airbus order and had not signed a new deal with any supplier.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Mark Potter)