European planemaker Airbus is accelerating efforts to find alternative supplies of titanium, for which Russia is the world's largest supplier, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said.

Airbus is exposed to Russia both directly and indirectly through its suppliers but is covered in the "short and medium term", he told an annual shareholder meeting.

International sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine do not include titanium, which is widely used in aerospace for items such as landing gear on large jets.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman )