French airport operator ADP on Thursday raised its full-year profit forecasts for a second time as the resurgence in travel this year after COVID-19 lockdowns boosted its passenger volume and retail activities.

The operator of the French capital's Orly and Roissy Charles de Gaulle airports expects EBITDA margin for 2022 to be above 34.5%, at the upper end of the target range it had hiked in July, it said.

It also expects traffic to recover to between 77% and 83% of 2019 levels for the group and between 78% and 82% for Paris Aéroport, in the upper part of the target ranges, also raised in July.

The outlook came as the company posted a nine-month revenue of 3.38 billion euros ($3.41 billion), slightly beating a 3.31 billion euros forecast on average by analysts polled by the company.

The group, which also has stakes in international airports in India, Turkey and Chile among other countries, said it continued to benefit from the increase in traffic in Paris and abroad as well as from solid growth in its retail and services segment.

Germany's Lufthansa also gave an

upbeat forecast

on Thursday, although ADP rival and Britain's biggest airport

Heathrow

reported on Wednesday warned it was unlikely to return to pre-pandemic demand for several years.

The travel industry's

recovery

from widespread COVID lockdowns has been mired by strikes and staff shortages, forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights this summer. ($1 = 0.9924 euros) (Reporting by Federica Mileo in Gdansk; Editing by Josephine Mason)



