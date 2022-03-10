ROME: Two intensive care units donated by Saudi Aramco have been inaugurated at Buzzi Hospital in Milan, one of the most important pediatric hospitals in Italy.

The donation has increased the hospital’s ICU capacity from six to eight, Buzzi Foundation President Stefano Simontacchi said at the inaugural ceremony attended by local authorities and Ahmed Alkhunaini, president and CEO of Aramco Europe.

“This contributes to making Buzzi Hospital a center of excellence for pediatric care,” said Simontacchi, adding that each unit can treat about 70 children per year.

The new ICUs are equipped with state-of-the-art multi-parametric monitors, control units, ventilators, dialysis devices, ultrasound scanners and other specialized tools.

They will be particularly dedicated to children suffering from severe respiratory and cardiological issues who need to be treated with artificial ventilation.

The ICUs have been decorated to be cheerful and child-friendly, with small astronauts and spacecraft painted on the walls.

Letizia Moratti, councillor for health and welfare in Lombardy, whose capital is Milan, said the hospital “has always been a flagship in the Italian health service. We are all very grateful for the generosity of Aramco.”

Alkhunaini stressed the importance of “supporting the communities in which we operate, especially when it comes to extraordinary causes such as pediatric care.”

