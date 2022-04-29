The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is injecting around $100mln into a certified green bond issuance of $334.5mln, backed by six solar power plants owned by Norway’s Scatec in Egypt.

This marks the first private green bond issuance in Egypt and the southern and eastern Mediterranean region.

Certified as per the Climate Bonds Standard, the issuance is co-financed by the EBRD, the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), FMO Entrepreneurial Development Bank, the German Development Finance Institution (DEG), and private institutional investors.

The international financial institution is also offering a sum of $30 million as a Credit Enhancement Facility (CEF) for participating institutional investors in the issuance.

The CEF, along with the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) Political Risk Insurance cover, will help to attract a new class of international institutional investors into the renewable energy sector in Egypt.

Egypt has recently signed an agreement with Scatec and its partners to refinance six projects in Benban Solar Park in Aswan through the issuance of 19-year green bonds at a value of $334.5 million.

The six projects owned by Scatec have a production capacity of 380 megawatts.

