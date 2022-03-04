The Russia-Ukraine crisis and the series of economic sanctions imposed by the US, the European Union and their allies have heightened risks to the global economy, Moody’s said on Friday.

According to the global ratings agency, the conflict will bring economic catastrophe to Russia and Ukraine, but it will have spillover effects worldwide through commodity price shocks, supply constraints, financial market volatility and potential security challenges such as cyberattacks.

The impact will vary by region and among those vulnerable are commodity-importing countries. Households’ purchasing power will fall, currencies will depreciate, financial conditions will tighten and, consequently, economic growth will weaken.

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moody’s had forecast that the G-20 economies will collectively grow 4.3 percent this year, down from 5.9 percent in 2021. It also anticipated a further slowdown in growth to 3.2 percent in 2023.

“The risks to our forecasts have moved to the downside in recent days. Beyond the Russia-Ukraine situation, there are other risks to the global economy, including a potential worsening of the pandemic, repeated supply shocks, monetary policy missteps, fallout from China’s property market downturn to other economies, asset market volatility and rising social discontent,” Moody’s said.

US and Europe

In the US, the spillover effects will be felt through the consumer and producer price channel. The net impact of energy price spikes on US GDP will be limited, but the “distributional consequences” of higher prices “could be consequential”.

European countries, which are oil and gas importers, will be impacted by a rise in energy prices and a potential cut-off of gas supply from Russia, in the event of retaliation. Among those most vulnerable is Germany, which his heavily reliant on gas supply from Russia.

Africa

In Africa, adverse effects will be felt in places like Kenya, where oil accounts for about 20 percent of total imports. Egypt is likely to see a decline in tourism activity from Russia, but the higher oil and gas prices will help improve current accounts and economic growth in oil-exporting countries such as Nigeria, Angola and Ghana.

Other countries

Commodity-importing economies, such as China, Turkey, Korea, Japan and Indonesia will feel the biggest negative effect from price pressures.

Emerging market monetary policy is expected to remain in tightening mode due to the inflationary risks from commodity price shocks.

However, global price trends may mitigate the negative effects for commodity exporters such as Brazil, Argentina and India.

Cyberattacks

The military conflict is also increasing the risk of more frequent and severe cyberattacks, particularly against Ukraine and other targets, Moody’s said.

Given that many of the world’s economies are increasingly interconnected and digitisation is on the rise, cyberattacks could have “damaging consequences” for a wide range of sectors across geographies.

Ukraine has been the target of disruptive cyberattacks, which have been attributed to Russia.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria )

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com