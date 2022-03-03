GENEVA: Ukraine's deputy foreign minister drew a standing ovation at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday, in contrast to a walk-out a day earlier by more than 100 diplomats during an address by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Emine Dzhaparova called for support for Ukraine's draft resolution to set up a U.N. investigation into alleged crimes committed by Russia during its week-old invasion. The 47-member state forum is to consider the text on Thursday.

"We are under inhumane attack. But this not time to cry our tears, we will for sure will do after our victory," Dzhaparova said.

Dzhaparova said that 352 Ukrainians, including 16 children, had been killed in the conflict, the youngest 18 months old.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet)