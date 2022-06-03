KYIV: Ukraine's defence minister on Friday said he believed the Kremlin was trying to move the war into a "protracted phase" by building layered defences in occupied regions in the south of the country.

"The Kremlin is trying to move the war into a protracted phase," Reznikov told the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum by video link.

"Instead of advancing, the Russian armies are constructing layered defences" in southern occupied regions, primarily Kherson, he said.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)