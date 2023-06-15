Ukrainian forces intercepted one cruise missile and 20 explosive drones launched by Russia in its latest nighttime attack, Kyiv said Thursday.

But three other missiles struck "industrial installations" in the Dnipropetrovsk region in Ukraine's centre-east, it said.

The statement came shortly after the Moscow-installed governor of Crimea said Russian forces had downed nine drones over its territory, without causing any casualties.

One drone nonetheless struck a village in the centre of the peninsula, breaking windows in several homes.

Drone attacks in Crimea, whose annexation by Moscow has not been recognised by the international community, have increased in recent weeks as Ukraine pursues a counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it plans to take back the peninsula as part of its efforts to regain territory since Moscow launched its invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine has claimed some success with its counterattacks, while Russia has carried out intense nighttime strikes against major Ukrainian cities in recent weeks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday claimed his forces were inflicting "catastrophic" losses on Ukrainian troops.