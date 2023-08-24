Ukraine's military intelligence said Thursday it conducted a "special joint operation" overnight with the navy in Russian-annexed Crimea and hoisted the Ukrainian flag there.

"Special forces landed on the shore near the area of Olenivka and Mayak settlements... the enemy suffered losses among personnel, enemy equipment was destroyed. Also, the Ukrainian flag flew again in the Ukrainian Crimea," Ukraine's GUR military intelligence said on Telegram, adding its soldiers left the scene after completing their tasks.