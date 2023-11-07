Russia foiled an attempted Ukrainian drone attack Tuesday morning, shooting down drones over the Black Sea and the annexed Crimean peninsula, Moscow's defence ministry said.

"On the morning of November 7, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using 17 unmanned aerial vehicles against buildings on Russian territory was stopped," the defence ministry said.

"Anti-aircraft defences destroyed nine Ukrainian drones and eight others were intercepted over the Black Sea and the territory of Crimea," it added.

Moscow and Kyiv have been launching overnight drone attacks at each other for months, with both sides typically claiming to have disabled or shot down dozens every week.

Falling debris injured one man, leaving him in a serious condition, Mikhail Razvozhayev the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol said.

There was no other serious damage, Razvozhayev said.