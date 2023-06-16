On the sidelines of his working visit to the Russian Federation, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met with H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who is heading the UAE delegation at this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, toured the UAE pavilion at the forum and engaged in conversation with its organisers about the UAE’s participation and the pavilion’s key exhibits highlighting major initiatives in the fields of economic and sustainable development.

His Highness the President was accompanied during the UAE pavilion tour by a delegation including H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation.