MOSCOW - Russia's lunar lander entered the moon's orbit on Wednesday, a major step towards the Russian aim of being first to execute a soft landing on the south pole of the earth's only natural satellite in a search for water ice.

The Luna-25 entered the moon's orbit at 11:57 Moscow time (8:57 GMT), Russia's space corporate, Roskosmos, said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)