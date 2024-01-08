At least three people have been killed and dozens injured in a fresh wave of Russian strikes across Ukraine, regional officials said Monday.

The strikes come less than a week after Kyiv warned it only had enough ammunition to withstand a few more powerful attacks, amid intense Russian bombardment.

"The enemy launched dozens of missiles at peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine," Ukraine's deputy head of the presidency Oleksiy Kuleba said, adding that 33 were injured.

Russian missiles hit a shopping centre and high-rise buildings in President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rig, killing one person, Kuleba said.

"In Kryvyi Rig, there are many breakages in power grids, there are power outages, and electric transport does not work," he said.

One person was also killed by separate "explosions" in the western region of Khmelnytsky, he added, far from the frontlines in the east.

In the eastern region of Kharkiv, an elderly woman who was pulled from the rubble of her house in the city of Zmiiv also died, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said.