KYIV - Three people were killed and six, including a 2-month-old infant, were wounded during Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, local governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Monday.

Russian troops abandoned Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River in the region late last year, but now regularly shell those areas from positions on the eastern bank.

Prokudin said on the Telegram messaging app that two people were killed and four wounded when the central part of the city had been shelled.

In a separate message, the governor said that a hospital in the city was shelled by Russians, and earlier on Monday a car was shot at in a suburb of Kherson, killing one person and wounding a 2-month-old infant and his mother.

Reuters could not independently confirm reports.

