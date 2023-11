MOSCOW - The Russian Defence Ministry on Thursday accused Ukraine of posing a threat to security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, and said that it had downed nine Ukrainian drones near the facility.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was seized by Russia in March 2022, shortly after it ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. It remains close to the frontline between the two sides.

