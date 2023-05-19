Russia said on Friday that Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited a command post in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia and inspected troops there.

The Russian defence ministry did not say when Shoigu made the visit but the statement was released as Ukrainian troops prepare for an offensive and have stepped up their activity along the front line.

"Sergei Shoigu inspected the forward command post of one of the formations of the Vostok group of troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

In a video released by the ministry Shoigu, who wore military fatigues, was seen surrounded by senior commanders at a command post.

At a meeting, Shoigu praised the troops for "identifying and destroying military equipment and concentrations of enemy personnel," the ministry said.

The commanders have been tasked with continuing to "actively" conduct reconnaissance "in order to reveal enemy plans in advance and prevent their implementation," the statement said.

Shoigu also bestowed state awards on the troops, the ministry added.

Zaporizhzhia is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed last year despite fully controlling them.