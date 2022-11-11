Russia said Friday it had completed its withdrawal of forces from the western bank of the Dnipro river, after Moscow said it had made the "difficult decision" to withdraw as Ukraine advances.

"Today at 5 o'clock in the morning Moscow time (0200 GMT), the transfer of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnipro River was completed. Not a single piece of military equipment and weapons was left on the right bank," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement on social media.

© Agence France-Presse