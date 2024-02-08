A court in southern Russia sentenced a Ukrainian woman to a decade in prison for spying, state-run news agencies reported on Thursday.

Russian courts have handed down a string of heavy sentences -- including to Russian citizens -- against people accused of working with Ukraine during the Kremlin's two-year military offensive against that country.

The court in Rostov-on-Don said the woman had provided information about Russian air defence and military equipment to Ukraine's armed forces.

"The Rostov regional court, having found her guilty of... espionage, sentenced her to 10 years of imprisonment," the state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted the court as saying.

Rostov-on-Don is the military command headquarters for Russia's offensive on Ukraine.

The city on the Sea of Azov is fewer than 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the border with Ukraine's Donetsk and Lugansk regions -- two of the four regions that Moscow claims to have annexed.