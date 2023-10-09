Moscow and the Arab League will work to "stop the bloodshed" in Israel and Gaza, the Russian foreign minister said Monday as he met the group's chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Aboul Gheit was in Moscow for talks after the massive assault on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

"I am sure that Russia and the Arab League (will cooperate) above all else to stop the bloodshed," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Lavrov said it was necessary to "urgently stop clashes, solve the problem with civilians... and establish a reason why there is no solution (to the Israel-Palestinian conflict)."

He said Moscow and the Arab League will also work "with those countries that are interested in establishing lasting peace in the Middle East."

Aboul Gheit, a former Egyptian foreign minister, said he condemned "the violence, but from all sides."

"We demand the creation of political prospects and a fair resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," he said.

Russia has said it is in contact with all sides in the conflict, calling for an "immediate ceasefire."