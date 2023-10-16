PHOTO
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.
It said Putin would hold talks with Xi "on the sidelines" of China's Belt and Road Initiative forum on October 18.
It said Putin would hold talks with Xi "on the sidelines" of China's Belt and Road Initiative forum on October 18
