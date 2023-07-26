Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss Ukraine with leaders of African countries, who will gather for a Russia-Africa summit hosted in Saint Petersburg later this week, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

"On July 28, Vladimir Putin is scheduled to have a working lunch with a group of leaders of African states on Ukraine issues," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Several African leaders including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are expected at the summit set for Thursday and Friday in Putin's native city.

The Kremlin said that 49 African countries have confirmed their participation in the summit.

The end of a deal that has allowed Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea to global markets, including Africa, is set to dominate the agenda.

Putin is expected to make a "big statement" at the summit that will address the issue of food and fertilisers, Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

"The main attention will be paid to the prospects for the further development of relations between Africa and Russia with an emphasis on our assistance to the national sovereign development of Africans, ensuring fair access to food, fertilisers, modern technologies and energy resources," Ushakov said.