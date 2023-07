Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Kyiv's counteroffensive, launched to push Russian troops back in the south and east of Ukraine, was failing despite military and financial support from Western countries.

"In any case, there are no results yet" of the counteroffensive, Putin said in televised remarks. "Neither the colossal resources that have been pumped into the Kyiv regime nor the supplies of Western weapons, tanks, artillery, armoured vehicles and missiles are helping."