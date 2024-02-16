Russia launched a new trial Friday against veteran rights campaigner Oleg Orlov, a rare outspoken Kremlin critic not in jail or exile, who faces up to five years in prison for denouncing the Ukraine offensive.

Orlov is the 70-year-old co-chair of the Nobel Prize winning Memorial group and has spent much of his life documenting rights abuses -- in the Soviet era and more recent times.

He has consistently spoken out against Russia's military campaign in Ukraine since President Vladimir Putin launched it two years ago.

Russia has banned criticism of its offensive, punishing thousands under tough new censorship laws.

Orlov's case has stood out, summoned back to court after prosecutors U-turned on an initial fine handed down to him at the end of last year. Authorities have demanded a prison term.

"I do not expect anything good," he told AFP outside the Moscow court moments before the trial began.

He was pleased to see a group of around 50 supporters at the court.

In an interview to AFP earlier this week, he said he intended to "continue the fight" despite being certain it will land him in jail.

Orlov faces prison for writing an article in French media denouncing "mass" killings of civilians in Ukraine.

He is accused of "discrediting" the Russian army under legislation authorities have used to stifle dissent.

When AFP met Orlov, he already had a packed bag to go to prison and said he had "no doubt" he will be convicted within weeks.

"I don't want to end up in prison, but do I have the choice?" he asked in his Moscow flat.

"Repent, admit guilt in front of the judges? It would be denying my whole life," the campaigner, who helped create Russia's leading rights group in the 1980s, said.

- 'Never wanted to leave' -

Orlov is a rare exception in Russia, where most of the rights community have fled the country as Moscow intensified its stamping out of dissent.

But the white-haired activist, who is also a trained biologist, said he "never wanted to leave" his country.

He believes his criticism of the Kremlin's offensive to be "more effective" from inside Russia.

Orlov has not minced his words about Russia's military campaign.

His 2022 op-ed in French media was titled: "They wanted fascism, they got it."

At his previous trial, he said that while Russia fought for "our land" in World War II -- which authorities often compare to their current fight -- Moscow's Ukraine campaign is "for somebody else's."

He also staged one-man protests in central Moscow shortly after Putin sent troops to Ukraine.

Russia has labelled Orlov a "foreign agent" for his outspoken opposition to the Ukraine campaign.

The designation, used against Kremlin critics, has connotations of Soviet-era repression which Orlov has spent decades documenting.

Orlov has said his career spent working on historical memory of Soviet crimes and rights abuses in modern Russia -- especially in the North Caucasus -- gave him no choice but to also campaign against the Ukraine offensive.

"Some may tell themselves that it is better to be silent," he told AFP ahead of facing court in June last year. "But my entire previous life and my position obliged me not to be."

Memorial established itself as a key pillar of Russian civil society by preserving the memory of victims of communist repression and campaigning against rights violations.

The organisation was officially disbanded by Russian authorities in late 2021, just months before Putin sent troops to Ukraine.

It won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 alongside a leading Ukrainian rights group and a veteran Belarusian activist.