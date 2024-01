Ukraine said Friday it was unable to confirm that Russia had used North Korean missiles to attack it after Washington accused Moscow of using missiles and launchers provided by Pyongyang.

"So far, we have no information that such missiles have been used. The United States made a statement to that effect. So experts will study the wreckage, and then we can say whether this is a fact or not. I can't confirm it yet," Ukraine's air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat told state media.