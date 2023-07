The Kremlin said Monday that the Ukraine grain deal had "de facto ended" hours before it was due to expire, and that Moscow would return to the landmark agreement if its conditions were met.

"The Black Sea agreements have de facto ended today," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "The grain deal has ceased. As soon as the Russian part (of the agreements) are fulfilled, the Russian side will immediately return to the grain deal."

