The Kremlin on Friday condemned what it said were "illegitimate" strikes by the United States and Britain on Iran-backed Huthis in Yemen.

Moscow has railed against what it sees as Western intervention in the Middle East, a region racked by the war in Gaza.

Commenting on Friday's British and US strikes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "We condemn them."

"From the point of view of international law, they are illegitimate," he added.

The US and British strikes came in response to Huthi attacks on what they deemed to be Israeli-linked ships travelling in the Red Sea.

"We have repeatedly called on the Huthis to abandon this practice and consider it extremely wrong," the Kremlin said.

The US and British strikes targeted an airbase, airports and a military camp, the Huthis' Al-Masirah TV station said.

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman earlier called the attacks a "total violation of international law aimed at an escalation in the region".