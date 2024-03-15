Jailed Russian rights defender Oleg Orlov, imprisoned for criticising the Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine, has rejected an offer from authorities to fight with Russian forces there, a prominent rights group said Friday.

The 70-year-old is a key figure of the Nobel Prize-winning Memorial group who was sentenced to more than two years in prison last month as part of an intensifying crackdown on Kremlin critics.

He was transferred between detention centres on March 11, and "almost immediately he was offered to sign a contract to participate in the special military operation," the rights group said on social media, using Moscow's terminology for the conflict in Ukraine.

"The same contract is offered to all newly arrived detainees," Memorial said.

"Orlov, of course, wrote: I do not agree,'" the rights group added in the statement.

The veteran rights advocate was charged with discrediting the Russian army in a column written for the French online publication Mediapart.

Created in the late 1980s, Memorial established itself as a key pillar of Russian civil society by preserving the memory of victims of communist repression and by campaigning against rights violations.

Russian authorities officially disbanded the organisation in late 2021, as the Kremlin was ramping up pressure on civil society and independent media.