The death toll from a strike on a bakery in the occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk has climbed to 28 people, including a child, Russian rescuers said Sunday.

Moscow's occupation forces on Saturday said Kyiv had targeted a bakery that is popular on weekends.

Lysychansk is a city in the occupied Lugansk region that fell to Russian forces after some of the most brutal battles during their offensive in summer 2022.

"Search operations continue on the site of the collapsed bakery... 28 people, including a child, have died," the Russian emergency situations ministry posted on Telegram.

Occupational authorities in Lugansk said there were 18 men, nine women and one child among the dead.

They did not give the child's age.

Russia released images of an almost completely destroyed building, with rescuers working into the night to pull people out of the rubble.

Its emergency ministry published a video of staff combing the rubble in the dark, where they found a corpse and a wounded woman who was evacuated on a stretcher.

Rescuers have so far saved 10 people from the wreckage, according to the ministry.

Moscow-installed authorities said one wounded man in "serious condition" was taken to hospital in the city of Lugansk.

Russia's foreign ministry has said Western weapons were used in the attack and that it expected "quick and unconditional condemnation" from international organisations.

Lysychansk had a population of around 110,000 people before Moscow's offensive launched in February 2022.