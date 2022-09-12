Britain's defence ministry said on Monday that Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River.

The UK defence ministry said in a regular update that Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of Greater London.

UK said in a tweet "The rapid Ukrainian successes have significant implications for Russia's overall operational design".

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)