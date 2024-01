A Ukrainian rocket strike on the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Monday killed at least three civilians, Alexei Kulemzin, the city's Russian-installed mayor said.

Unverified images circulating on social media showed a car on fire and what appeared to be two bodies lying in a street.

Reuters could not immediately verify Kulemzin's assertion.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)