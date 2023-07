At least 15 people were injured in an explosion near a cafe in the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog near the border with Ukraine, the regional governor said Friday.

"A rocket supposedly exploded. Rescuers are at the scene. There are no dead. There are several injured to whom ambulances have been dispatched," Rostov region governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram, later adding that 15 people suffered "light injuries".