The Zayed Sustainability Prize's Climate Action category finalists are developing solutions to protect the planet and its people from the impacts of climate change.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize is the UAE’s pioneering global award that recognises and rewards small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), nonprofit organisations (NPOs), and global high schools with sustainable solutions that benefit communities worldwide.

Established by the UAE leadership in 2008, the Prize honours the humanitarian and sustainability legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan. Since then, it has awarded 106 winners who have positively impacted the lives of over 378 million people around the world by accelerating sustainable development through their impactful, innovative and inspiring solutions.

Earlier this year, in response to the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and the country’s hosting of COP28 – the world's largest annual climate conference – the Prize added the Climate Action category, bringing the total number of award categories to six. These include Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action and Global High Schools.

The winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize will be announced at an Awards Ceremony during COP28 UAE on 1st December 2023.

The Climate Action category finalists are proving that innovative solutions can be tailored to meet our growing population’s needs without negatively impacting the environment.

Proposed solutions include a process that reduces carbon emissions in the concrete industry, cultivating giant kelp to downsize carbon and enhance marine biodiversity, and a series of projects to keep the Amazon alive.