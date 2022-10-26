The Zayed Charity Marathon, the famous humanitarian event celebrated across the globe, will return to Abu Dhabi on 19th November, for another edition.

Hosted in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the marathon's organising committee, and Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Zayed Charity Marathon – Abu Dhabi 2022 will be hosted under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

The marathon offers routes that are suitable for participants of all ages and fitness levels. Starting and ending at Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel (formerly known as the Armed Forces Officers Club), runners can choose to partake in the 3km family fun, the 5km intermediate course, or the 10km advanced route.

Passing some of Abu Dhabi's most famous heritage sites, including the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the majestic Wahat Al Karama memorial, all proceeds from every entry will be donated directly to the Organ Donation Programme, organised by non-profit organisation the ERC.

Lt. Gen. Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Marathon, said, "It is an enormous honour to announce the return of the Zayed Charity Marathon – Abu Dhabi, hosted in tribute to the Founding Father of the nation. This symbolic event is a great opportunity for families and friends to come together, donate to a much-needed cause, honour the UAE's heritage and spirit, and enjoy participating in invigorating exercises in the fresh air. Passing some of our city's most awe-inspiring landmarks, we have gone to great lengths to ensure that the race is open and welcoming to everyone. Although we will be giving prizes for age group categories, everyone participating will be a winner."

Featuring a total cash prize of AED1 million, all participants will receive a participation medal and T-shirt. Registrations for the event are open now.

Established in 2001, the inclusive and charitable annual race is held in tribute to the Founding Father of the Nation, the late Sheikh Zayed, who was himself a passionate humanitarian. The marathon represents the UAE's vision of spreading love and peace worldwide, and it has previously been held internationally in New York, USA, and Egypt.

To register, please visit https://adsc.ae/en/events/zayed-charity-marathon-abu-dhabi-2022/.



