DUBAI - The World Government Summit which will be held in Dubai during the 13th -15th of February 2023, is set to organize the ‘Shaping Future Governments: Global Universities Challenge’, a unique global initiative which brings together the brightest minds to help shape the future of governments. Students from 15 global universities, including Harvard Kennedy School, MIT Sloan, Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, Tuck School of Business, and London Business School, will participate in this edition of the challenge.

The Challenge reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in empowering young people in various fields, to lead the world into the future.

In 2018, the WGS has announced the launch of ‘Shaping Future Governments: Global Universities Challenge’, as the first of its kind challenge in the world that gathers the brightest minds from renowned universities across the globe to help shaping the future of government.

As an integral part of the Summit, the Challenge brings together over 100 students from renowned institutions around the world and engages them in an innovative competition to improve the way governments work.

The Shaping Future Governments: Global Universities Challenge is by invitation only and exclusive to select graduate students of public policy, government relations, political science, and business administration. Therefore, the Challenge targets participation from top graduate universities and schools from each continent.

The Global Universities Challenge aims to enable the youth and encourage them to innovate in order to build a sustainable future. Each team is asked to design and develop a practical plan and solutions, helping governments in shaping the future and preempting its challenges. The judging panel which comprises high-level government officials and C-suite individuals from renowned corporations, will assess the impact of presented solutions on the governmental work.

The Challenge stimulates competition among students and encourages cooperation and innovation to develop comprehensive ecosystems that serves humanity.

Also, this year’s challenge, witnesses the participation of students from American University of Sharjah, American University in Cairo, University of Sydney, University College London (London’s Global University) and other international educational institutions.

The evaluation process involves the following criteria: 40% for novelty and innovation, 25% for impact and comprehensiveness, 20% for viability & feasibility, and 15% for presentation.

Each participating university is represented by 5 of its most brilliant students. Total of 17 teams will be asked to design and develop a practical plan for the future governments. Each team will choose one student to present their project to the panel of judges within 6 minutes.