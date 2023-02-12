The World Government Summit (WGS) and US-based think tank Atlantic Council will launch the first Global Climate Technology and Policy (Climate Tech) forum during the international summit in Dubai.

WGS 2023 will be held from 13th to 15th February, under the slogan “Shaping Future Governments”.

The ClimateTech Forum is a global platform that addresses energy and technology policy issues, and the role of international cooperation in finding solutions for the challenges of climate change, WGS said in a statement.

The forum will also amplify global dialogues on the pivotal role of governments in finding feasible, innovative energy and technology approaches to address climate challenges.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Managing Director of the World Government Summit Organization said: “The forum's agenda is in accordance with the "Year of Sustainability". It reflects the UAE's directions for sustainable economic development and climate neutrality.”

Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council said that the forum will gather top decision makers, government officials, civil service organizations, and experts to address energy security and the potential of large-scale climate technologies as key areas for government leaders and policymakers to discuss.

In its 2023 edition, WGS is expected to witness the participation of 20 presidents, including Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt; Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey; Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal and Chairperson of the African Union; Mario Abdo Benitez, President of the Republic of Paraguay; and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

On day three of the WGS, Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter; and founder, CEO and engineer of SpaceX, is expected to attend the summit.

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Daniel Luiz)