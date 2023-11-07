Bahrain’s interest remains a top priority, and forms Team Bahrain’s efforts in boosting its comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad, said His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.Receiving Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam and Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh, he highlighted the importance of continued collaboration between the executive and legislative authorities, and their pivotal role in serving the kingdom and its citizens.HRH Prince Salman commended the role of Parliament in developing the legislative system and supporting national workstreams to achieve citizen’s aspirations.He reiterated Bahrain’s commitment to implementing development plans, programmes and government services in co-operation with the legislative authority to benefit all.

“The kingdom’s wide-ranging achievements continue to be attained through Team Bahrain’s ongoing support and determination,” he said.HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister reiterated support for Team Bahrain’s efforts to enhance national achievements, including in security and stability, noting that Bahrain continues to prosper under the leadership of the King and the unity of its citizens.Mr Al Musallam and Mr Al Saleh expressed their gratitude to HRH Prince Salman for his commitment to supporting co-operation between the executive and legislative authorities to achieve the kingdom’s desired goals and aspirations.

