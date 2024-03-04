Muscat: Woollens have returned in some parts of Oman with the Meteorological Department reporting a drop in temperature.

The country woke up to cool temperatures on Sunday morning, with prediction of the current condition to continue this week. Official statistics show that the lowest temperature recorded at Muscat on Sunday was 17 degrees Celsius.

In the Al Hajar mountain range, Jabal Shams recorded 6 degrees Celsius, prompting everyone in the hills to wear warm clothes.

Officials said that temperatures will continue to drop across all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman for the next couple of days. “This is mainly due to northwesterly winds blowing over deserts and northeasterly winds blowing over governorates overlooking the Sea of Oman,” an official said.

Rains in Oman over the weekend also helped in bringing down the temperatures. “It was very chilly this morning, when I went out for a walk. Thankfully, I wore a wollen,” Indian expat Sudhir Ranjan, who stays in Ruwi, said.

The chill is likely to persist for some more days as Oman will be affected by a couple of depressions from March 4 to March 6, followed by another on March 8, 2024, said the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

In its 24-hour outlook, the Meteorological Department said that mainly clear skies are likely over most of the governorates with noticeable drop in air temperature and chance of low clouds during the night and early morning over the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea.

Last week, several wilayats of the Sultanate received moderate to heavy rainfall, with the highest amount reaching 134mm in the wilayat of Barka.

This also led to the death of two children who were drowned in Al-Raiba area in the wilayat of Ibri.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).