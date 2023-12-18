The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called for an urgent halt to the violence in Gaza, highlighting the necessity of pursuing a political solution.

He said in a statement that women and children make up 70% of the casualties, and stressed that military actions cannot achieve a lasting solution. He added that a ceasefire and a political dialogue are the only ways to end this crisis and tragedy.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) confirmed that Gaza is the most perilous place in the world for children, pointing out that many neighbourhoods where children used to play and study have been reduced to rubble.

It emphasized that children need an immediate and permanent ceasefire now.

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, has likened the Gaza Strip to a graveyard for children after thousands of children were killed and wounded every day by indiscriminate Israeli bombardment across the Gaza Strip.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has reported that Gazans are once again isolated from the world by the prolonged disruption of communication across the territory.

