UAE - A father’s love knows no bounds, and UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has shown this both literally and figuratively when he had a surprise interaction with his two sons and his father during the final leg of ‘A Call from Space’ on Thursday at Umm Al Quwain University.

The call, organised by Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), had a more personal touch for Sultan as he was asked in Arabic by his sons, Rashid Sultan Saif AlNeyadi and Abdalla Sultan AlNeyadi, what he will bring for them from space and what are the things he liked most on Earth and space.

The question about gift from space was asked by Rashid to which Sultan replied that he will bring from space the “special things” that were sent to him by his family. Sultan restrained from revealing what they were but added that he will definitely bring Suhail with him back to Earth.

Suhail is the UAE astronaut plushie and so-called fifth member of Crew-6 that accompanied Sultan when he left for the International Space Station (ISS) on March 2 this year.

Endearing reply

Abdalla, Sultan’s younger son, asked the other question what his father missed most on Earth. Sultan replied with curt by endearing reply: “You are the one I missed most on Earth.”

Sultan then offered to answer an unsolicited question about what he would missed most in space when he returned home. Addressing Abdalla, Sultan said: “As you know we are living in a microgravity environment and we can do several things that you may like.”

“Microgravity is a great environment,” Sultan added while involuntarily floating and turning upside down. “We can do everything such as flying from one place to another. I have shared with you this experience, and I will be sharing more experiences in the remaining time I’m here,” Sultan continued.

Father’s delight

Meanwhile, Sultan father, Saif AlNeyadi, expressed his pride for and delight of his son’s accomplishments. He also extended warm wishes on behalf of their family.

Sultan made history as the first Arab astronaut who went for a long-duration space mission and the first space explorer who took a giant step for the Arab world when he completed a historic spacewalk outside of the ISS on April 28 this year.

Meanwhile, the series ‘A Call from Space’ has been held across the seven emirates. According to MBRSC, the live interaction saw participation from 10,000 diverse audience across the UAE who were provided a unique perspective into AlNeyadi’s historic space mission.

MBRSC chairman Hamad Obaid AlMansoori said on Thursday: “While the journey began with Sultan, the overwhelming support and keen interest of the people have made it a mission of every UAE resident. This endeavor has undeniably elevated UAE's stature in space exploration, and the nation's engagement has further magnified its impact.”

Salem AlMarri, MBRSC director general, added: “We have journeyed through all seven emirates with our 'A Call from Space' initiative, with the last UAE edition being hosted in Umm Al Quwain. True to our commitment, we have provided each emirate with an immersive space experience, and the response has been beyond commendable. As we eagerly anticipate Sultan's return, I wish to extend heartfelt gratitude to Sultan’s family, the people who attended the event and Umm Al Quwain University for hosting the event.”

