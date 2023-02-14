DUBAI – Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the 2023 World Government Summit (WGS) is globally important to encouraging future makers, policymakers, business community and civil society.

He was speaking at the opening of the 2023 WGS today in Dubai. The meeting, which is being held from February 12 to 15, 2023, sees the participation of senior government officials, experts, leaders of the government and private sectors, and various other stakeholders.

Al-Budaiwi praised the UAE for hosting the WGS, including the great efforts exerted to prepare for this high-level global summit in which more than 150 countries take part. The meeting is bound to contribute significantly to innovating government services and achieving a safer, more flexible, inclusive and sustainable future.

It aims to come with solutions to achieve gradual development and improve of livelihood of people around the world. Its message is that policymakers, the business community and civil society are crucial to shaping the future of countries.

WGS is a global knowledge platform for presenting distinguished government experiences.

Al-Budaiwi underlined the importance of the conference in building, consolidating and reaching regional and international partnerships aimed at facing key global challenges by presenting ideas for managing the future for governments.

He praised the UAE for hosting international events of such calibre, proof of the ability of the UAE government and people to bring about change in various fields.