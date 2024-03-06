Rome - Efforts by the UN World Food Program (WFP) to deliver desperately needed food supplies to northern Gaza resumed on Tuesday but were largely unsuccessful, the agency reported.

A 14-truck food convoy - the first by WFP since it paused deliveries to the north on Feb. 20 - was turned back by the Israeli occupation army after a three-hour wait at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint.

Although the convoy "did not make it to the north to provide food to the people who are starving, WFP continues to explore every possible means to do so," WFP's Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau said.

In a preliminary toll, the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has left 30,534 martyrs and 71,920 injured, the majority of whom were women and children, while thousands of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, as the occupation prevents ambulance and rescue crews from reaching them.

