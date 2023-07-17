Muscat: Oman Meteorology has warned people of thunderstorms and rainfall over various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 12 pm till 8 pm.

The governorates that are expected to be affected by the weather are South Al Sharqiyah, North Al Sharqiyah, Al Dakhiliyah, South Al Batinah and parts of Al Dhahirah.

Oman Meteorology added that rainfall may range between 15-35 mm and cause poor horizontal visibility, along with downdraft winds of 25-45 knots, and chances of overflowing valleys.

The Meteorology has urged people to move away from low-lying places, not to attempt to swim in valleys. Keep an eye on children and make sure they stay away from approaching or crossing valleys for the sake of public safety.