Bahrain has stressed its keenness to actively contribute to initiatives that promote Arab tourism, a government minister has said.

Tourism Minister Fatima Al Sairafi made the remarks as she met Arab Tourism Organisation president Dr Bandar bin Fahad Al Fhaid.

She affirmed Bahrain’s commitment to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to economic, social and cultural development in Arab countries, noting that the ministry puts this matter on its work agenda while participating in regional and international meetings related to tourism.

Ms Al Sairafi stressed the importance of investments during the current global developments to promote tourism and divert tourists towards the Arab region.

The minister discussed activating co-operation in tourism integration, marketing, training cadres in the sector, attracting investments to the region, keeping pace with digital transformation in the industry and promoting tourist sites and destinations in the Arab world.

She expressed the ministry’s readiness to support the initiatives of the Arab Tourism Organisation that contribute to revitalising the various tourism sectors, including business tourism that has economic, investment and development benefits.

