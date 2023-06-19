Vodafone Qatar has launched new ‘Unlimited’ mobile plans offering unlimited local data and minutes used through Vodafone’s 5G network and across the GCC.

With Vodafone’s new and enhanced plans, customers have the freedom to communicate both locally and abroad without compromise.

The plans offer unlimited local data for seamless browsing and streaming, unlimited local minutes, and unlimited roaming data and minutes within the GCC, making it easier for customers to stay connected with their friends and family while travelling, without any additional charges.

Orhan Uzal, director of Consumer Business Unit at Vodafone Qatar, commented, “Technology has become an integral part of our daily lives, and at Vodafone we understand our customers’ need to stay connected with their loved ones wherever they are. We are thrilled to introduce our enhanced unlimited plans, which provide customers with greater flexibility, and the freedom to stay connected seamlessly without restrictions.”

The Unlimited plans are currently available at any of Vodafone’s stores, or online, for new and existing customers.To find out more about Vodafone Qatar’s mobile plans, visit: www.vodafone.qa

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

