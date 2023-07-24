MUSCAT: Oman and Turkish citizens will be soon able to travel to both countries without an entry visa.

"A request to cancel entry visas for both countries has been submitted and it is expected to be approved before the end of this year," said Mehmet Hakimoglu, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the Sultanate of Oman in an interview with ONA.

He added that the number of Omani tourists going to Türkiye is constantly increasing with 130,000 of them visiting the country in 2022.

The ambassador stressed that he is currently seeking to enhance tourism cooperation between the two friendly countries by organising events and meetings that would contribute to attracting Turkish tourists to visit the Sultanate of Oman and to know more about the tourism potentials that characterise the Omani governorates and states.

The volume of trade exchange between the Sultanate of Oman and Türkiye has been growing and increasing since 2017, to reach nearly $2 billion dollars in 2022, while the total Omani imports from Türkiye amounted to $1.58 billion, and the total Omani exports to Türkiye amounted to $465 million.

He said that work is underway to establish a Turkish industrial zone in the Special Economic Zone at Al Duqm, which will provide production, employment, income, and export for the economies of both countries and will have a significant impact on bilateral relations.

The Turkish envoy said that his country attaches special importance to investing in the Special Economic Zone at Al Duqm.

Hakimoglu also expressed his gratitude and thanks on behalf of the Turkish people for the aid sent by the Sultanate of Oman to the areas affected by the earthquake that struck 10 Turkish provinces last February.

He praised the role played by the National Search and Rescue Team of the Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority of the Sultanate of Oman in assisting those affected by this earthquake.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).