Used vehicles see growth in February on annual basis: Qatar

The registration of new private transport vehicles stood at 983, which fell 22.5% on an annualised basis

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 10, 2023
The used vehicles market in Qatar saw a positive course this February on an annual basis, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).
The transfer of ownership was reported in 32,553 vehicles in February 2023, which grew 7.1% year-on-year but fell 1.8% month-on-month. It constituted 26% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.
In contrast, new vehicle registrations registered a 15% and 8.2% decline on a yearly and monthly basis, respectively, in February 2023.
The country saw as many as 5,862 new vehicles registered in February 2023, of which as much as 90% was for private use.
The registration of new private vehicles stood at 4,286, which declined 1.5% and 14.1% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in February 2023. Such vehicles constituted 73% of the total new vehicles registered in the country in the review period.
The registration of new private transport vehicles stood at 983, which fell 22.5% on an annualised basis but shot up 7.1% on a monthly basis in February 2023. Such vehicles constituted 17% of the total new vehicles in the review period.
The registration of new private motorcycles stood at 277 units, which plunged 72.6% year-on-year but zoomed 30.1% month-on-month in February 2023. These constituted 5% of the total new vehicles in the review period.
The new registration of other non-specified vehicles stood at 153 units, which grew almost 13-fold and three-fold year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in February 2023. It constituted 3% of the total new vehicles in February 2023.
The registration of new heavy equipment stood at 132, which constituted 2% of the total registrations in February 2023. Their registrations had seen 31.6% and 18.5% contractions year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in the review period.
The registration of trailers amounted to 31 units, which reported 51.6% plunge on an annualised and monthly basis respectively in the review period.
The renewal of registration was reported in 70,871 units, which was up 4.7% year-on-year but declined 14.5% month-on-month in February 2023. It constituted 57% of the clearing of vehicle-related process in the review period.
The number of lost/damaged vehicles stood at 6,060 units, which shrank 28.4% and 23.8% on yearly and monthly basis respectively in February 2023.
The modified vehicles’ registration amounted to 5,482, which expanded 33.7% year-on-year but declined 10.4% month-on-month in February 2023.
The cancelled vehicles stood at 2,082 units, which declined 17.5% and 31.5% on yearly and monthly basis respectively in the review period.
The number of vehicles meant for exports stood at 1,545 units, which reported 11.3% shrinkage on an annualised basis but rose 2.7% month-on-month in February 2023.
The re-registration of vehicles stood at 73, which plummeted 42.5% and 27% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in February 2023.
The clearing of vehicle-related processes stood at 124,643 units, which grew 2.3% year-on-year but tanked 11.6% month-on-month in the review period.
Hamad, Doha and Al Ruwais ports had handled 5,665 RORO (vehicles) in February 2023, which registered a 13.48% jump on an annualised basis but was down 0.75% on monthly basis. Hamad Port alone handled 5,653 units in February 2023.
