Used vehicles see growth in February on annual basis: Qatar

The used vehicles market in Qatar saw a positive course this February on an annual basis, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).The transfer of ownership was reported in 32,553 vehicles in February 2023, which grew 7.1% year-on-year but fell 1.8% month-on-month. It constituted 26% of the clearing of vehicle-related processes in the review period.In contrast, new vehicle registrations registered a 15% and 8.2% decline on a yearly and monthly basis, respectively, in February 2023.The country saw as many as 5,862 new vehicles registered in February 2023, of which as much as 90% was for private use.The registration of new private vehicles stood at 4,286, which declined 1.5% and 14.1% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in February 2023. Such vehicles constituted 73% of the total new vehicles registered in the country in the review period.The registration of new private transport vehicles stood at 983, which fell 22.5% on an annualised basis but shot up 7.1% on a monthly basis in February 2023. Such vehicles constituted 17% of the total new vehicles in the review period.The registration of new private motorcycles stood at 277 units, which plunged 72.6% year-on-year but zoomed 30.1% month-on-month in February 2023. These constituted 5% of the total new vehicles in the review period.The new registration of other non-specified vehicles stood at 153 units, which grew almost 13-fold and three-fold year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in February 2023. It constituted 3% of the total new vehicles in February 2023.The registration of new heavy equipment stood at 132, which constituted 2% of the total registrations in February 2023. Their registrations had seen 31.6% and 18.5% contractions year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in the review period.The registration of trailers amounted to 31 units, which reported 51.6% plunge on an annualised and monthly basis respectively in the review period.The renewal of registration was reported in 70,871 units, which was up 4.7% year-on-year but declined 14.5% month-on-month in February 2023. It constituted 57% of the clearing of vehicle-related process in the review period.The number of lost/damaged vehicles stood at 6,060 units, which shrank 28.4% and 23.8% on yearly and monthly basis respectively in February 2023.The modified vehicles’ registration amounted to 5,482, which expanded 33.7% year-on-year but declined 10.4% month-on-month in February 2023.The cancelled vehicles stood at 2,082 units, which declined 17.5% and 31.5% on yearly and monthly basis respectively in the review period.The number of vehicles meant for exports stood at 1,545 units, which reported 11.3% shrinkage on an annualised basis but rose 2.7% month-on-month in February 2023.The re-registration of vehicles stood at 73, which plummeted 42.5% and 27% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in February 2023.The clearing of vehicle-related processes stood at 124,643 units, which grew 2.3% year-on-year but tanked 11.6% month-on-month in the review period.Hamad, Doha and Al Ruwais ports had handled 5,665 RORO (vehicles) in February 2023, which registered a 13.48% jump on an annualised basis but was down 0.75% on monthly basis. Hamad Port alone handled 5,653 units in February 2023.