An American warship shot down three Iranian drones and a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Tehran-backed Huthi rebels on Wednesday, the US military said.

"Iranian-backed Huthi militants fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden. The missile was successfully shot down by the USS Carney," the Central Command said in a statement, referring to a US Navy destroyer.

Less than an hour later, "the USS Carney engaged and shot down three Iranian UAVs in its vicinity," CENTCOM said, without specifying whether the drones were armed or just for surveillance.