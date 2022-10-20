Chief of General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, Lieutenant- General Khaled Saleh Al- Sabah discussed with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Dana Stroul issues of common interest.

The General Staff said, in a statement on Wednesday, that both sides examined latest developments on regional and international fronts, adding the Lieutenant-General Al-Sabah hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of the guest and her accompanying delegation. Two American officials, affirmed, Wednesday the US’s commitment to the stability and security of the Middle East, and asserted Washington’s keenness on developing bilateral ties with partners in the region.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for the Middle East Dana Stroul, now on a visit to Kuwait, held talks with with Kuwaiti officials from the foreign and defense ministries on issues of common interest. In statements to the local press, Assistant Secretary Leaf said that Washington is pursuing the efforts to restore peace in Yemen. She noted that peace in the region hinges on the resolution of the Yemeni crisis.

As for the situation in Palestine, Leaf commented that the new American administration when assuming office found relations enfeebled, and affirmed that they are working towards strengthening these relations and providing much needed aid to the Palestinian people. On the deteriorating Palestinian- Israeli relations, Leaf commented that Washington is keen on jumpstarting the stalled discussions. Touching on the stability of energy market, Leaf assured that Washington is aiming for a stabilized market especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing crisis in Ukraine. (KUNA)

